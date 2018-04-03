ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man convicted in the bludgeoning death of a woman nearly three years ago has been sentenced to life plus 36 years in prison.

The Albuquerque Journal reports William Paul Alexander was sentenced Tuesday. He was convicted in January of first-degree murder and other charges in the 2015 death of Tiffany Boyer.

In a brief statement to the court, the 58-year-old Alexander denied involvement in the killing.

Police say Alexander was among four people who tied up Boyer before killing her at a northeast Albuquerque home and then dumping her body.

Prosecutors had said Boyer’s body was found three months later and was so decomposed it took a forensic anthropologist nearly six months to determine how she died.

Three others were convicted in the case and have already been sentenced.

