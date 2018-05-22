ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man suspected of killing an Alaska police officer has been indicted on federal weapons charges.
Thirty-year-old Anthony Jenkins-Alexie already faced first-degree murder charges and other state counts in the shooting death of Fairbanks Police Department Sgt. Allen Brandt on Oct. 16, 2016.
A federal grand jury indicted Jenkins-Alexie on charges of using a firearm during a violent crime, stealing a firearm and possession of a firearm as a felon.
Brandt was shot as he responded to calls of shots fired near downtown Fairbanks.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
Prosecutors say Jenkins-Alexie walked toward Brandt’s car, pulled a gun from his coat and fired on Brandt as the officer took refuge behind his car.
Brandt died 12 days after the shooting.
Online court documents do not list Jenkins-Alexie’s attorney in the federal case.