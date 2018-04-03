WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A man arrested in New York is set to be returned to Delaware on a murder charge in connection with a September shooting death.

The News Journal reports a New Castle County grand jury indicted 29-year-old Sandy Lashley last week, following his Feb. 14 arrest in Brooklyn. Lashley is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of 28-year-old Allen Melton.

Melton’s girlfriend, Danielle Curl, previously told the newspaper she had asked a stranger if she could buy a cigarette, sparking a fist fight between her and a woman accompanying the man. When Melton tried to break up the fight, she said the man shot him three times.

Lashley’s arraignment is scheduled for Friday. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

