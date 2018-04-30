KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in a 2015 killing in Kansas City has been arrested in Minnesota.
The Kansas City Star reports that records show that Lakeith Courtney was booked last week into the jail in Hennepin County in Minneapolis. He was charged in 2016 with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Kevin Durham.
His body was found in his parked car in November 2015. Durham had been shot several times. Court records say surveillance video, digital pictures, social media posts and rap videos helped Kansas City police identify Courtney as the suspected shooter.
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com