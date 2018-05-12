VINITA, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma prosecutors deny arranging a meeting between the mother of a missing girl and the Kansas man charged with killing the girl and three other people in 1999.

The Tulsa World reports that prosecutors responded Friday to a motion by attorneys for Ronnie Busick of Wichita, saying Busick had said he would talk to relatives of the girls, whose bodies have never been found, and sent a note to the sheriff saying he wanted to talk to Lorene Bible.

Busick faces four counts of murder and other charges in the deaths Danny and Kathy Freeman of Welch and the disappearance of their 16-year-old daughter Ashley Freeman and Bible’s 16-year-old Lauria Bible from the Freeman’s home.

Defense attorneys are seeking any recordings of Busick’s meeting with Lorene Bible and her personal notes.