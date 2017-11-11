BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities are searching for a suspect in the stabbing of a man at the Hard Rock Casino.

WLOX-TV reports Biloxi police have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Hallis Wayne Russ Jr., who police say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the suspect, described as a white man, about 5-foot-10 with a buzzed haircut, ran from the scene after the stabbing.

Police say one man was stabbed several times in the valet area of the casino and rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on Russ’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

