SAUK CENTRE, Minn. (AP) — A deputy in pursuit of an erratic driver has been struck by an arrow, precipitating a standoff at a home in central Minnesota.
Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmunson says the suspect who fired a crossbow is holed up in the home in Sauk Centre. Nearby homes have been evacuated and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene.
WAJON radio reports that Gudmunson said the deputy was hit in the arm and taken to the hospital. He said the deputy fired his gun.
The sheriff says the events unfolded after the suspect was spotted driving erratically and hit a building.
Sauk Centre is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.
Information from: WJON-AM, http://www.wjon.com