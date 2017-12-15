ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI is searching for a suspect who wore a University of New Mexico football jersey while robbing an Albuquerque bank.

Authorities say the robbery occurred Thursday afternoon at a BBVA Compass Bank.

Employees say he demanded money from a teller and then displayed a handgun.

The teller complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect left on foot.

He is described as white, in his 20s, 5-foot-11 and with a slender build.

Witnesses say he was wearing the red Lobos jersey which had the number 12 on both sides, a dark long-sleeve shirt underneath, a dark baseball cap and dark pants.

They believe his hair may have been a light-colored wig.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information.