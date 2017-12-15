ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI is searching for a suspect who wore a University of New Mexico football jersey while robbing an Albuquerque bank.
Authorities say the robbery occurred Thursday afternoon at a BBVA Compass Bank.
Employees say he demanded money from a teller and then displayed a handgun.
The teller complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of money.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog
- Washington state drivers 5th worst in nation — and trending in the wrong direction, new study says
The suspect left on foot.
He is described as white, in his 20s, 5-foot-11 and with a slender build.
Witnesses say he was wearing the red Lobos jersey which had the number 12 on both sides, a dark long-sleeve shirt underneath, a dark baseball cap and dark pants.
They believe his hair may have been a light-colored wig.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information.