ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is dead and an officer injured after a confrontation outside a St. Louis gas station.
Police Chief John Hayden said at a press conference that the incident happened Wednesday afternoon after two patrol officers spotted a recently stolen SUV at the service station. Hayden says one officer got out and approached the driver, who suddenly accelerated backward.
The police chief says the 31-year-old officer was trapped by the SUV’s open door and fired his gun, fatally striking the man in the chest. The officer suffered a head injury that Hayden describes as a not life-threatening.
During the press conference, Hayden did not identify the officer or suspect, except to say he was a black man in his 20s. Hayden also did not state the officer’s race.
An investigation is ongoing.