SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man died from injuries sustained during a shootout in San Francisco barbershop with police.

The San Francisco Police said Thursday that Jehad Eid died in a city hospital a few hours after the 4:30 p.m. gunfight Wednesday. Police said Eid lived in Suisun City, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of San Francisco.

An officer and four other people, including a minor, were shot and wounded. Police didn’t release the names of the injured. Police said the officer was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.

Police Chief Bill Scott said officers were responding to reports of an armed man in the city’s Excelsior neighborhood. Scott didn’t provide any more details, saying the investigation was in its early stages.