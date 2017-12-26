PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An armed man who violated a restraining order died Tuesday following an exchange of gunfire with sheriff’s deputies in a rural community southeast of Portland, authorities said.

The man’s body was found behind a barn, and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has yet to say if he died from a shot fired by deputies or a self-inflicted wound. An autopsy was planned. No deputies were injured.

Sgt. Brian Jensen said deputies responded Christmas night to a call from a woman who obtained the restraining order and said the man was in violation.

She reported that he was heavily armed, wearing a tactical helmet and vest and was somewhere on the property.

The woman was taken to safety and a SWAT team searched the area without finding the man who Jensen said had a criminal record and was known to authorities.

Hours later, at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted the suspect driving his work van, which carried his name and is “pretty distinct,” Jensen said. He failed to pull over and a chase ended at his home in Boring.

The man, wearing the helmet and vest, left the van and opened fire on deputies, Jensen said.

The sheriff’s office posted a photo on Twitter that showed a patrol car with bullet holes in the windshield. It said more than one vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Deputies returned fire, and the man was found dead behind the property. His name has not been released.

Jensen had no information about what type of firearm the man had or if he used multiple weapons.

“A substantial amount of gunfire was exchanged,” Jensen said

No deputies were injured. Those who fired rounds have been placed on paid administrative leave — standard practice in an officer-involved shooting, Jensen said.

Jensen said he does not know how many deputies fired shots or how many have been placed on leave.