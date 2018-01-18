FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the sexual assault and strangling death of a Fort Collins woman who went missing in December.

The Coloradoan reports that 30-year-old Khalid White was charged Thursday with eight felonies, including first-degree murder after deliberation, in connection to the death of 41-year-old Kimberlee Graves.

Graves was last seen at her home Dec. 4. A park ranger found her body last week in Lory State Park.

Police said White was acquainted with Graves so they pursued him for information about her disappearance. White later missed a probation appointment and detectives learned he left Colorado on a commercial bus. Authorities say he was found and arrested in Nevada while in possession of Graves’ identification card.

Booking documents do not indicate if White has hired an attorney.

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com