FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the sexual assault and strangling death of a Fort Collins woman who went missing in December.
The Coloradoan reports that 30-year-old Khalid White was charged Thursday with eight felonies, including first-degree murder after deliberation, in connection to the death of 41-year-old Kimberlee Graves.
Graves was last seen at her home Dec. 4. A park ranger found her body last week in Lory State Park.
Police said White was acquainted with Graves so they pursued him for information about her disappearance. White later missed a probation appointment and detectives learned he left Colorado on a commercial bus. Authorities say he was found and arrested in Nevada while in possession of Graves’ identification card.
Most Read Stories
- WSU QB Tyler Hilinski, 21, dies from an apparent suicide
- Amazon names 20 finalists in search for HQ2
- Take it from me, WSU athlete's death is a reminder that help is available | Matt Calkins
- Sound familiar, Seattle? Apple shops for site to build a new campus, will also add 20,000 jobs
- Police investigate reported gang rape of teen in Ballard park
Booking documents do not indicate if White has hired an attorney.
___
Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com