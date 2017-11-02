YORK, Pa. (AP) — Police have arrested a 29-year-old man suspected in the fatal shooting of a clerk at a Pennsylvania gas station.
York police responded to the shooting at the Exxon Mart around 5:45 a.m. Oct. 17. Arriving officers found 44-year-old Aditya “Sunny” Anand inside with a gunshot wound.
Police originally said Anand was shot during an attempted robbery. Now, they say he was specifically targeted as the result of an ongoing domestic situation.
The suspect was arrested Monday for a State Parole warrant. Police say he will be charged with criminal homicide.
