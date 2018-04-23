MIDFIELD, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been charged after another man was found dead in the passenger seat of a vehicle in a police department’s parking lot.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that 32-year-old Horace Earl Jackson was charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Jeremy Davis and first-degree robbery. It’s unclear if Jackson has a lawyer.

WBRC-TV reports deputies were called to the Midfield Police Department and found Davis dead in the passenger seat of the vehicle April 13.

Authorities say Jackson called Davis to a location. The two argued when he got there, and Jackson shot Davis.

Authorities say Jackson robbed the vehicle’s driver before telling him to drive Davis away. The driver went to the police department for help.

___

Information from: WBRC-TV, http://www.myfoxal.com/