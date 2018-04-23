MIDFIELD, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been charged after another man was found dead in the passenger seat of a vehicle in a police department’s parking lot.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that 32-year-old Horace Earl Jackson was charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Jeremy Davis and first-degree robbery. It’s unclear if Jackson has a lawyer.
WBRC-TV reports deputies were called to the Midfield Police Department and found Davis dead in the passenger seat of the vehicle April 13.
Authorities say Jackson called Davis to a location. The two argued when he got there, and Jackson shot Davis.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
Authorities say Jackson robbed the vehicle’s driver before telling him to drive Davis away. The driver went to the police department for help.
___
Information from: WBRC-TV, http://www.myfoxal.com/