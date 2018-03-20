ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in western Colorado have a suspect in the dumping of chemical-filled bottles in a river but don’t have a motive so far.
Forty-three-year-old Ricardo Parras-Membreno was arrested Friday after police say they saw him placing bottles in the Roaring Fork River in Basalt. They had been staking out a spot where other similar bottles had been discarded.
While police have suspected they contained ingredients used to make methamphetamine, Basalt police chief Gregg Knott said Monday that a search of Parras-Membreno’s home turned up no evidence of drugs.
According to court documents, Parras-Membreno wouldn’t explain the reasoning behind his actions.
It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.
Tests have found that the contents are corrosive and sometimes flammable. Court documents say “explosive precursors” have been found but no explosives.