TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police have made an arrest in a fatal drive-by shooting.
Sgt. Pete Dugan said Friday that 47-year-old Anthony Fimbres has been booked into Pima County Jail on first-degree murder and other charges.
Officers called to a residence April 6 found 51-year-old Jesus Castro and his son with gunshot wounds.
Castro died at a hospital. The son remains in stable condition.
Police say Castro was sitting in his truck talking to his two sons when a vehicle pulled up and someone opened fire.
Dugan says Fimbres owns a vehicle matching the description of the one involved and that was later found on fire.
A search warrant led to additional evidence in Fimbres’ home.
Police believe there are additional suspects.
It was not immediately known if Fimbres had retained an attorney.