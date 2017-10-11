SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (AP) — The ex-boyfriend of a 46-year-old Nevada woman killed in a triple slaying east of Carson City has been arrested in California as a suspect in the homicides in Silver Springs.

The Lyon County Sheriff Al McNeil said Wednesday the California Highway Patrol arrested 48-year-old Scott Baskette. He was being held in a Eureka jail awaiting extradition to face charges in the deaths of Rebecca Driver and her parents, 67-year-old Frank Evans and 68-year-old Coral Evans. It’s not clear if Baskette has a lawyer.

Deputies responding to a welfare check found Driver unconscious and her children trying to administer CPR at her Silver Springs home Oct. 7.

She died at the scene and deputies later found her parents’ bodies at their nearby home.

The sheriff’s office says Driver and Baskette had been together 12 years before separating a month ago.