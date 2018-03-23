INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A central Indiana man has been arrested in connection with a slaying where the victim’s body was found buried beneath concrete.

Indianapolis police arrested 48-year-old Jason Hancock on a preliminary murder charge Thursday for his alleged involvement in the death of 41-year-old Michael Marks.

He remained held Friday at the Marion County Jail and it wasn’t clear if Hancock has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sgt. Christopher Wilburn with Indianapolis police said Friday that Marion County prosecutors will determine what formal charges the Brownsburg man might face in Marks’ death.

Marks was reported missing Feb. 25. His body was found Wednesday buried in a shallow grave beneath concrete inside a warehouse on Indianapolis’ northwest side.

A coroner identified the body Thursday at that of Marks.