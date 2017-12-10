ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in North Dakota are holding a 20-year-old man after another man was fatally shot at an apartment in central Minnesota.

Police say the shooting happened in Waite Park near St. Cloud. The victim was shot in the upper body. Friends brought the unconscious man to St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday afternoon, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the suspect was spotted by law enforcement about 1 a.m. Sunday about 360 miles (579 kilometers) to the west near Bismarck, North Dakota. He was arrested after a chase and remains in the Burleigh County Jail.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the shooting. Names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.