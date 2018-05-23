ELKIN, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man wanted in a chase that led to the death of a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper in a wreck.

First Sgt. Michael Baker said in a news release that 22-year-old Dakota Kape Whitt of Elkin around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Whitt is charged with murder, fleeing to elude arrest and driving with a revoked license.

Twenty-four-year-old Trooper Samuel Newton Bullard was killed when he and a second trooper were chasing a suspect who fled a driver’s license checkpoint.

The other trooper was leading the chase when he noticed Bullard was no longer behind him. Bullard’s patrol car had hit a bridge support along Interstate 77 in Yadkin County.

Whitt is in the Wilkes County jail. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.