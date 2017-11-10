Share story

By
The Associated Press

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in the suspected MS-13 killing of a Long Island teenager.

A criminal complaint says David Sosa-Guevara was among a group that fatally struck 15-year-old Angel Soler with a machete numerous times last July.

Soler’s remains were found last month in a 27-acre woodland in Roosevelt, in Nassau County.

It was one of three sets of remains found in about a five-mile area over the course of nine days.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks

A law enforcement official, speaking on condition of anonymity, tells The Associated Press it’s believed all three were killed by the MS-13 street gang.

The official could not speak publicly because of the ongoing investigation.

Soler was held without bail at his arraignment Friday. There was no immediate comment from his lawyer.

FRANK ELTMAN