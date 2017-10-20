SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect 12 days after a fatal shooting in Syracuse.

Twenty-two-year-old John White was shot to death on Oct. 8.

Police arrested 26-year-old Hanza Muhammad on Friday on charges including second-degree murder.

Muhammad was arrested in Broome County, about an hour’s drive south of Syracuse.

The Syracuse Police Department was assisted by the Broome County sheriff’s office and the New York State Police in the investigation.

It’s not clear if Muhammad has an attorney who could comment on the charges.