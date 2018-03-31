RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State police say one person was injured when a suspect who led troopers on a chase through central Virginia struck a vehicle before being taken into custody.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a statement late Friday that the pursuit began in Amelia County when a trooper observed a truck without a license plate.

The trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver kept going. The pursuit continued into Chesterfield County and then into the Richmond area, where the pickup truck struck a vehicle.

Geller says the driver in the vehicle that was hit was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The truck still refused to stop and the pursuit continued through Richmond and into Henrico County, where it ended. Geller says the driver fled on foot but was apprehended.

Charges are pending.