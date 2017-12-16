RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say Reno firefighters investigating a possible gas leak came face to face with a gun.
Reno police say firefighters were called Saturday shortly before noon about a gas leak coming from inside an apartment.
Upon approach, 48-year-old Michael Whiteford opened the door and pointed a firearm at two of the firefighters.
Police say Whiteford then immediately shut the door.
Firefighters immediately called police.
Police say officers were able to get Whiteford out of the apartment and arrested him.
He showed signs of being intoxicated.
They say it was not clear why he pointed the gun at the firefighters.
Utility workers confirmed there was a small gas leak and repaired it.