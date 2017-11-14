SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A suspect is in custody in a kidnapping case involving a 94-year-old Scottsdale woman.

Scottsdale police say 25-year-old Ian Michael Nelson is being held on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and aggravated assault.

It was unclear Tuesday night if Nelson has a lawyer.

Police say a man broke into the woman’s home around 6 a.m. on Nov. 7 and she was bound and locked inside the trunk of her car.

The man then drove around before parking the vehicle in a lot outside the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall.

The woman told police she was able to free herself from the trunk of her vehicle around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the woman suffered injuries to her sternum and has been released from a hospital. Her name hasn’t been released.