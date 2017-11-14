SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A suspect is in custody in a kidnapping case involving a 94-year-old Scottsdale woman.
Scottsdale police say 25-year-old Ian Michael Nelson is being held on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and aggravated assault.
It was unclear Tuesday night if Nelson has a lawyer.
Police say a man broke into the woman’s home around 6 a.m. on Nov. 7 and she was bound and locked inside the trunk of her car.
Most Read Stories
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Double-whammy of storms shatters family, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
The man then drove around before parking the vehicle in a lot outside the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall.
The woman told police she was able to free herself from the trunk of her vehicle around 1:30 p.m.
Police say the woman suffered injuries to her sternum and has been released from a hospital. Her name hasn’t been released.