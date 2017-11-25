BOSTON (AP) — Survivors of the deadliest nightclub fire in U.S. history will gather with families of the victims killed in the decades-old Boston blaze.

Tuesday will mark the 75th anniversary of the Nov. 28, 1942, fire at the former Cocoanut Grove club. Event organizers tell The Boston Globe two people who escaped the blaze will be joined Saturday afternoon by former Boston Mayor Raymond Flynn and others at the Revere Hotel.

A documentary about the fire, “Six Locked Doors,” will be shown at the event on Stuart Street, where the nightclub was located.

Nearly 500 people were killed in the blaze. An estimated 1,000 people were in the building at the time.

The fire at what had been one of Boston’s foremost nightspots led to new requirements for sprinkler systems and exits.

