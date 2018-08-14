Share story

By
The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana woman whose husband and three children died when a duck bank sank last month in Missouri says she hopes to save lives by backing an effort to ban the amphibious tourist boats.

Tia Coleman spoke through tears during a Tuesday news conference at her Indianapolis home, saying that the house no longer felt like a home without her family.

Seventeen people died when the boat sank during a July 19 storm near Branson, Missouri, including 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and 1-year-old Arya. Five other Coleman relatives also died.

Tia Coleman urged people to sign an online petition calling on federal officials to ban the boats.

Two lawsuits have been filed on behalf of other Coleman relatives against the boat’s owners and operators.

