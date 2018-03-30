MANGHAM, La. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least four tornadoes struck northern Louisiana during severe storms Wednesday.
A twister with top winds of 105 mph (170 kph) touched down near Mangham in Richland Parish around 5 p.m. It flipped a mobile home, injuring four people, before lifting 4.2 miles later in Franklin Parish.
Two other tornadoes struck around the same time in nearby parts of Caldwell and Richland parishes, causing tree and minor structure damage but no injuries.
A fourth tornado touched down just after 3 p.m. near Clarence in Natchitoches (NAK’-a-dish) Parish. With top winds of 105 mph (170 kph), it stretched 16.1 miles (25.9 kilometers) before lifting off near Calvin in Winn Parish. The storm produced no injuries, but knocked down trees on houses near Saline Lake.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Chinese spacecraft is falling out of the sky, but it's not supposed to happen like this
- Woman dies while climbing bluff in Wisconsin state park
- Trump loses a trusted aide, White House anxiety lingers
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW