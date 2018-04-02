JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirms three more tornadoes hit Mississippi last week.

No one was injured in the twisters, which mainly caused tree damage on Wednesday.

The longest was in Choctaw County, striking near French Camp and ending 8.6 miles (13.9 kilometers) later near Ackerman. With top winds of 110 mph (175 kph), it rated EF-1 on the enhanced Fujita scale. Its path was as wide as 800 yards (730 meters).

A second storm hit near West in Attala County, stretching 1.9 miles (3 kilometers). The EF-1 tornado’s winds peaked at 90 mph (145 kph) and its path grew as wide as 50 yards (45 meters).

A third tornado in Jackson had top winds of 75 mph (120 kph), stretching 0.8 miles (1.3 kilometers).

Surveyors earlier confirmed a fourth tornado.