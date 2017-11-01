SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A statewide survey shows alcohol use among some Utah high school seniors has increased — the first time the teen drinking survey has shown higher alcohol consumption rates in 10 years.

The Student Health and Risk Prevention survey also showed a slight uptick in drinking among sixth-graders, while alcohol consumption among eighth- and 10th-graders dropped.

Doug Murakami, Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s director of alcohol education, says the increase isn’t completely unexpected since Utah has low rates, but that it’s something to keep an eye on.

High school seniors who say they drank alcohol within the past 30 days rose from 13.6 percent in 2015 to 14.7 percent this year, which is still much lower than the national average of 33.2 percent.

The survey is given to students biannually.