KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — A statewide survey says a higher number of high school students across Alaska have reported having suicidal thoughts this year.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports the 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey released this week states that 23 percent of students “seriously considered attempting suicide” during the past 12 months. That’s an increase from 17 percent in 2011.

The survey also found that the percentage of students who had “made a plan to attempt suicide” during the past 12 months increased from 14 percent to 21 percent and the percentage of students who “felt sad or hopeless” on a near daily basis increased from 27 percent to 36 percent.

There was no significant change reported in numbers of students who attempted suicide.

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com