SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A new Utah Department of Health survey has found that lesbian, gay and bisexual Utah residents are more frequently victims of sexual violence than heterosexual people.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that 10,000 Utah adults took the survey in 2016, answering questions such as whether they had ever been raped or if someone had ever attempted to rape them.

One in 10 adults in the state — both men and women — said they have experienced sexual violence at least once. The rate was considerably higher for woman, with one in six saying they have experienced sexual violence.

Close to half of bisexual people and a third of lesbian or gay people surveyed reported experiencing sexual violence at some time in their life, compared to less than 9 percent for those who identify as straight.

