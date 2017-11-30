COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Retail gasoline prices across Texas held steady this week while nationwide prices declined an average 3 cents per gallon.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.27. Drivers across the country are paying an average $2.49 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.16 per gallon. The most expensive gasoline statewide is in Midland at an average $2.52 per gallon.

AAA experts predict motorists in December will not find significant holiday savings at the gas pump.