SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A state survey has found that middle and high school students in Utah schools are trying e-cigarettes as often as they do alcohol.

The Deseret News reports the Student Health and Risk Prevention survey conducted last year recorded that about 23 percent of respondents who are in eighth grade or above have tried e-cigarettes at least once while about 22 percent of that same group have tried alcohol.

Nearly 12 percent smoked a conventional cigarette. Among just high school seniors, about 32 percent reported smoking an e-cigarette and about 31 percent reported trying alcohol.

The state Department of Health, the state Department of Human Services and the Utah State Board of Education conducted the survey, collecting information from more than 50,000 students last year.

