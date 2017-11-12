ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have released surveillance video believed to be related to the deaths of two women gunned down in New Jersey on Halloween night.

Police found 24-year-old Shaniquah Richardson of Elizabeth and 22-year-old Rah-Zhane Lee of Roselle with gunshots after midnight on Nov. 1 near Jackson Park in Elizabeth. Both were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators released video of a dark-colored sedan speeding away from the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and say an anonymous tip leading to an arrest could result in a $10,000 reward.