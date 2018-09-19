SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota surgeon denies he breached the standard of care when he removed an Iowa woman’s healthy kidney instead of her adrenal gland.

The Argus Leader reports that Dr. Scott Baker and The Surgical Institute of South Dakota responded to a lawsuit filed by Dena Knapp last month alleging professional negligence. The response acknowledges Baker removed Knapp’s right kidney instead of an adrenal gland and an associated mass during her October 2016 surgery.

Knapp says she wasn’t told about the mix-up until after she was released from the hospital. She developed stage-three kidney disease after the surgery.

Baker and the Sioux Falls hospital deny breaching the standard of care by removing the kidney, failing to remove the adrenal gland and failing to admit the mistake. They also deny that Knapp suffered damages.

