ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in the Aspen area say they responded to three times as many calls about problem bears this year compared to last year.

Wildlife officials blame poor crops of acorns and berries, the bears’ main sources of food.

State wildlife manager Kurtis Tesch and others euthanized 18 bears in the Aspen area during the summer and fall. They also relocated four bears.

The relocated bears included a mother and two cubs that climbed a large tree on a pedestrian mall, drawing large crowds of people.

The Aspen Times reports there were also 90 reports of bears breaking into homes before the animals began hibernating for the winter.

