BOSTON (AP) — United States Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to be in Boston for an event exploring hate speech and the First Amendment.
Breyer is scheduled to have a public discussion Thursday with the president of the National Constitution Center, a nonprofit history museum in Philadelphia.
It’s being held at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate, a Boston museum and education group.
Organizers say Breyer will participate in a broad conversation followed by a panel of legal experts who will debate the state of the First Amendment and hate speech.
The 79-year-old Breyer was appointed to the Supreme Court by former President Bill Clinton and has served as an associate justice since 1994.
He is also scheduled to speak April 4 at nearby Tufts University.