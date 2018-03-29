TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Supreme Court has thrown out evidence used to arrest two Lakewood men on drug charges three years ago.

Thursday’s ruling concluded the state offered no evidence to contradict the two men’s contention that the 2015 traffic stop was unconstitutional. The men had disputed the police contention that the car was stopped because it had a headlight out and was acting evasively.

After noticing an odor of marijuana coming from the car, police got a warrant and found marijuana and cocaine inside.

But the Supreme Court ruled the warrant couldn’t be used to justify the initial stop of the vehicle.

The court also noted that during an evidentiary hearing before a trial judge, the state offered no evidence and called no witnesses to support its claims.