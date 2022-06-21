Tuesday is a big day at the Supreme Court, which is issuing rulings as it nears the end of its term with about a dozen cases still left.

Justices on Tuesday rejected Bayer’s appeal to shut down thousands of lawsuits claiming that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. That ruling came amid a series of court fights over Roundup, including a verdict last week in Oregon.

The court also ruled Tuesday that religious schools can get tuition aid in Maine, a decision that may ease religious organizations’ access to taxpayer money.

Anticipation is building around the cases still remaining before the court adjourns in late June or early July. Those include fundamental abortion rights, the biggest gun control case in more than a decade, and the case of Bremerton’s praying coach, Joe Kennedy, who says he wants his job back.

The Bremerton case comes more than three decades after a pivotal school prayer case in which a girl’s whisper at a middle-school graduation “took on a life of its own.”

It’s been an exceptionally tumultuous term, with protests surrounding a leaked draft opinion pointing to justices’ plans to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. Security has been boosted for justices and their families after a man carrying a gun, knife and zip ties was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house after threatening to kill him.

Adding to the tumult: new disclosures about the emails between Virginia “Ginni” Thomas — wife of the court’s longest-serving member, Justice Clarence Thomas — and lawyer John Eastman, who played a key role in efforts in 2020 to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

This story includes information from Seattle Times archives, The Associated Press, The New York Times and The Washington Post.