WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Thursday said U.S. chocolate companies cannot be sued for child slavery on the African farms from which they buy most of their cocoa.

But the court stopped short of saying such a lawsuit could never go forward.

The court’s splintered decision was written by Justice Clarence Thomas.

Six African men were seeking damages from Nestlé USA and Cargill, alleging that as children they were trafficked out of Mali, forced to work long hours on Ivory Coast cocoa farms and kept at night in locked shacks.

Their attorneys argue that the companies should have better monitored their cocoa suppliers in West Africa, where about two-thirds of the world’s cocoa is grown and child labor is widespread.

The plaintiffs sued under the Alien Tort Statute, a 1789 law that allows federal district courts to hear “any civil action by an alien for a tort only, committed in violation of the law of nations or a treaty of the United States.”

The law was largely dormant until the 1980s, when attorneys began to use it to pursue international human rights cases. The Supreme Court in 2004 said some claims might be allowed under the law, but since then has narrowed the scope, rather than expanding it.

It previously denied claims when the conduct occurred almost entirely abroad, and where the defendant was a foreign corporation.

In the current case, he companies asked the Supreme Court to toss the lawsuit, arguing that courts in the United States are the wrong forum for the Malians’ complaint and that the applicable law permits such cases against individuals but not corporations.

In the view of the companies, such cases ought to be filed not against the corporations but against the traffickers and farmers involved.

The proliferation of global supply chains in recent decades has led to recurring debates over the responsibility of multinational companies to monitor the adherence of their far-flung suppliers to human rights and environmental standards.

Business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers, have pushed back against lawsuits such as the one against Nestlé and Cargill, arguing they are burdensome and could discourage investment in developing economies.

U.S. and foreign companies have been sued 150 times over the past 25 years under the Alien Tort Statute, the business groups said.

But there is evidence that the world’s chocolate supply depends heavily on child labor and that despite two decades of industry promises, it remains widespread. While much of it occurs on family farms, some is also arranged by traffickers who ferry in children from neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso.

A Washington Post investigation of the use of child labor in the cocoa industry found representatives of some of the biggest and best-known brands could not guarantee that any of their chocolate was produced without child labor. It featured children from Burkina Faso working in appalling conditions on Ivory Coast cocoa farms.

More recently, a report sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor indicated that the West African cocoa industry was exploiting the work of 1.6 million West African child laborers. Most of those laborers were involved in tasks considered hazardous such as wielding machetes, carrying heavy loads or working with pesticides, according to the report.

The combined cases are Nestlé USA Inc. v. Doe I and Cargill, Inc. v. Doe I.