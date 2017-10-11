LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear a case involving a growing number of Kentucky relatives providing free foster care for children.
The Courier-Journal reports that the result is that Kentucky must begin paying those relatives the same as they do licensed foster families.
The nation’s high court on Tuesday refused to hear an appeal from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The cabinet was seeking to overturn a ruling earlier this year by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said the state must pay relatives who take in foster children.
The case revolved around a lawsuit filed by Lexington lawyer Richard Dawahare on behalf of a great-aunt who took in two young boys but was denied foster payments from the state.
___
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com