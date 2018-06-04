HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused an appeal from a San Antonio man on Texas death row for the gang rape and fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in 1996.

The high court decision upholds a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that rejected arguments from condemned prisoner Carlos Trevino that his trial attorneys were deficient for not showing jurors his mother’s drinking while she was pregnant with him left Trevino with fetal alcohol disorder and could have contributed to his violent behavior.

Trevino was convicted of the slaying of Linda Salinas at a San Antonio park a month after he was released from prison for an auto theft conviction.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, dissented, saying the 5th Circuit ruling was a “flagrant error.”