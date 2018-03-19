BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by the Republican-led Legislature challenging the veto powers of Gov. Doug Burgum.
Lawmakers allege the Republican governor violated his line-item veto power last spring by deleting words or phrases on several spending bills in a way that changed intent.
Burgum issued a statement Monday which said he looks forward to resolving a lawsuit “initiated by a small group of legislators at significant cost to taxpayers.”
While the high court hears arguments Monday, it will not immediately make a ruling.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Serial bomber uses a tripwire in fourth attack in Austin VIEW
- Trump says Mueller's team has '13 hardened Democrats' - here are the facts
- Rock climber in California plunges 200 feet to her death
- He owns much of Ethiopia. The Saudis won’t say where they’re keeping him.