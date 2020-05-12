WASHINGTON — The highly anticipated Supreme Court arguments over President Donald Trump’s efforts to block disclosure of his income-tax returns and private financial records suggested Tuesday the possibility of a mixed outcome.

Moreover, several justices suggested that there might be more work for lower courts to do, which could delay any turnover of the documents being sought by congressional Democrats and Manhattan’s district attorney until after November’s election.

The court’s conservative majority seemed far more critical of lawmakers’ demands, questioning whether approving the subpoenas issued by three congressional committees would open the door for a Congress ruled by one political party to make potentially harassing requests of a president from a different party.

What Congress proposes as a limiting principle — that the request must be tied to potential legislation — is really “no protection at all, Justice Samuel Alito said.

Chief Justice John Roberts struck a similar chord.

“Your test is not really much of a test. It’s not really a limit,” Roberts told Douglas Letter, general counsel to the House of Representatives, who said the key was the request was tied to potential legislation.

Letter had trouble coming up with an example of a legislative proposal beyond Congress’ reach, which one of Trump’s private lawyers pointed out.

“My friend from the other side struggled with every hypothetical that he was given about his ability to set some sort of limiting principle or some category of information or documents about the president that would not be obtainable under his theory,” Boston lawyer Patrick Strawbridge said. “And I think that’s very telling because there are no limits to their theories.”

The court’s liberal justices seemed more accommodating to Congress’ position that it has an important job to do in investigating potential wrongdoing and then propose legislation to correct it.

“For example, the Ethics in Government Act, Congress may decide that it needs to beef up that legislation,” said Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “It may also decide that for financial disclosure purposes, there should be disclosure of tax returns … Investigate to see if you need legislation of that sort.”

Justices on both sides found less to criticize when Carey Dunne, general counsel for New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance, spoke.

Dunne said that Trump’s records are needed for an ongoing criminal investigation that touches more people than Trump and that federal courts already have decided that the request would put no additional burdens on the president.

The records requested are held by Trump’s accounting firm and financial institutions, and the prosecutors have said no action is required of the president to comply.

Trump’s lawyer in that case, Jay Sekulow, said the president in office has immunity from criminal investigations undertaken by local prosecutors. He warned of 2,300 district attorneys across the country with political agendas.

But Dunne said that has always been true. The “floodgates” have been open, Dunne said, but “there’s never been a flood.”

The court often seemed to align in familiar ideological patterns during the hearings, which lasted more than three hours. But Roberts, who usually is aligned with conservatives, seemed in both cases to ask questions of both sides that made his inclinations difficult to read.

The court heard the three landmark constitutional cases by conference call because of the coronavirus pandemic, making it possible for the public to listen to the justices’ questions in real time.

The timing of the hearings means the high court’s rulings will probably land this summer in the midst of the 2020 presidential election campaign. Whether that will be the end of it is a different matter.

Justice Stephen Breyer several times in the argument seemed to indicate that the high court could set more standards for courts to consider regarding subpoenas concerning the president’s private dealings, and send the cases back.

Dunne said there was no need to do that in his case. The need for the information has been vetted by state and federal courts already. Further delay, he said, could jeopardize prosecution of others.

Trump has lost lower-court decisions, with judges in New York and Washington rejecting the president’s sweeping assertions of executive power and upholding the investigative powers of Congress and local prosecutors.

The president’s private attorneys have argued the congressional subpoenas are politically motivated, unprecedented attacks on the presidency. Local prosecutors, they say, should not be unleashed to launch wide-ranging investigations of a sitting president.

Lawyers for House Democrats and for Vance warn that Trump’s broad claims of absolute immunity, if upheld by the court, would upend the Constitution’s system of checks and balances and essentially put Trump above the law.

Also at stake is the public’s perception of the court itself, which dislikes being in the middle of a political fight in a presidential election year.

Robert already this year has presided over Trump’s impeachment trial and no doubt hopes the court can emerge from this legal showdown, regardless of outcome, with its reputation of neutrality intact.

After losses in lower courts, Trump’s lawyers reached out to the Supreme Court with aggressive arguments that the subpoenas were unprecedented attacks on the presidency itself.

But previous presidents — Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton — have made similar arguments about the deference owed the occupant of the White House and come away empty-handed. Both resulted in rulings against the chief executives, and the presidents’ own nominees joined in the unanimity. The high court now includes two Trump nominees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

The congressional committee cases — Trump v. Mazars and Trump v. Deutsche Bank — involve attempts by three different House committees to get the president’s business records from his accounting firm and financial institutions. The congressional subpoenas followed testimony from Trump’s former fixer and attorney Michael Cohen, who told lawmakers that Trump had exaggerated his wealth to seek loans. Two committees subpoenaed Capital One and Deutsche Bank as part of their investigation into Russian money laundering and potential foreign influence involving Trump.

In the third case, Trump v. Vance, the district attorney is also seeking records from the Mazars firm as part of an investigation into whether Trump business records were falsified to cover up a hush-money scheme just before the 2016 election to silence two women — adult-film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal — who alleged that they had affairs with Trump. Trump has denied their claims.