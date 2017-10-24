HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The two candidates fighting for a full term on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will be debating the issues at a Harrisburg law school.
The hour-long forum at Widener University Commonwealth Law School on Wednesday pits Democrat Dwayne Woodruff against Republican Sallie Mundy.
Woodruff is a family court judge in Allegheny County and a former defensive back for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mundy’s currently a Supreme Court justice, having been nominated by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to fill an unexpired term. She’s from Tioga, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Scranton.
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
The state’s highest court currently has five Democrats and two Republicans.
The election is Nov. 7.