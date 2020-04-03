The Supreme Court officially canceled its scheduled oral arguments for April because of health threats caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and left in doubt how the justices will finish their term.

The court already had postponed March arguments, which means about 20 cases – including President Donald Trump’s attempts to keep his financial records from congressional committees and a Manhattan prosecutor – are left in limbo.

“The court will consider rescheduling some cases from the March and April sessions before the end of the term, if circumstances permit in light of public health and safety guidance at that time,” public information officer Kathleen Arberg said in news release. “The court will consider a range of scheduling options and other alternatives if arguments cannot be held in the courtroom before the end of the term.”

That leaves much leeway, including whether the justices would hold some hearings by teleconference or other method. The court has never allowed cameras into its courtroom, or permitted live audi0. It releases same-day audio of arguments only in rare circumstances.

The court will continue to decide cases in which it already has held argument. Some decisions, for instance, will be released on Monday.

It is traditional that the court hold oral argument, but it’s not required. Every term the justices decide a handful of cases based on the written briefs alone.