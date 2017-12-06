WASHINGTON (AP) — Several states and others suing over the Trump administration’s decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation are asking the Supreme Court to leave in place a judge’s order requiring the government to disclose documents.

Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice last week told the high court that the order by U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup in San Francisco was too broad and would require the administration to turn over protected and nonpublic documents.

States, the University of California and others are suing over the administration’s decision to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, called DACA. The states said Wednesday in a Supreme Court filing that “the public is entitled to know on what basis” the government “made this decision.”