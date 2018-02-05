WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — The deli area of a Rhode Island supermarket has temporarily closed over listeria concerns.
Stop & Shop officials say they discovered the meats and cheese sold at their Warwick location may have been exposed to the bacteria between Jan. 18 and Feb. 2.
The chain says there were no confirmed illnesses, but they have closed the deli area “out of an abundance of caution.” Customers who purchased the items may contact store management.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say symptoms of listeria include stiff neck, headache, confusion, convulsions and a fever. The bacteria can lead to fatal infections for people with weakened immune systems.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Jacob Eason, former Lake Stevens 5-star QB, officially transferring to Washington
A chain spokesman says the hope to re-open the deli area soon. The rest of the store is still open.