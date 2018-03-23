SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — A Maine superintendent is calling for an end to a student voter registration drive that is part of a campaign to force her ouster.

The Portland Press Herald reports that students at Scarborough High School have been trying to get 18-year-old classmates signed up to vote. The drive is part of a campaign to recall members of the school board and force Superintendent Julie Kukenberger to step down.

The students say they are showing support for principal David Creech, who announced his impending resignation last month. His lawyer says he was forced out by Kukenberger.

Kukenberger sent an email to parents saying she asked Creech to suspend the registration drive during school hours become some students felt pressured to participate and were concerned about politics being brought into the classroom.

